FTAI Ocean takes delivery of new well intervention tower system

June 30, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based subsea engineering and offshore technology company Osbit has delivered a new well intervention tower system to FTAI Ocean, a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI).

Courtesy of Osbit

The system comprises 1,300 tonnes of equipment and stands at 40 metres tall. According to Osbit, the system will enable riser and riserless-based well intervention activities in water depths up to 1,500 metres.

As described, the tower’s vertical racking system reduces the need for well centre access, while maximising deck space with its small footprint.

An active and passive heave compensated platform supports coil tubing, slickline and e-line operations, while safe personnel access is facilitated via an integrated walk-to-work system.

For riserless operations, the system has four guide wires and two pod wires integrated with the existing vessel crane which provides up to 250 tonne Safe Working Load (SWL) active heave compensation.

The tower was fabricated and assembled at Wilton Engineering Services in Teesside, UK, using Osbit’s predominantly locally based supply chain, the company stated.

Steve Bedford, project director at Osbit, said that the company will provide further support to FTAI Ocean as preparations are underway for transportation to Singapore.