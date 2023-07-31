FueLNG Venosa performs cool-down ops for Pan Ocean’s newest LNG bunker ship

July 31, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

On its maiden voyage, Pan Ocean’s newest vessel, New Frontier 2, made a stop in Singapore for cool-down operations which were performed by FueLNG Venosa, also known as Singapore’s second LNG bunker vessel.

According to FueLNG’s social media update from 31 July, FueLNG Venosa welcomed the New Frontier 2 in Singapore on its maiden voyage to the U.S. Gulf and performed cooling down and LNG bunkering operations.

To remind, South Korean shipping company Pan Ocean christened the New Frontier 2 earlier this month. The 18,000 m3 ship was built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. It is chartered by energy giant Shell to be deployed in the Americas.

The vessel is capable of bunkering multiple ship types, both in port and offshore. It can also provide loading and gas-up/cool-down services to LNG carriers and LNG-fueled vessels.

FueLNG Venosa was also built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and christened in May this year. Chartered from Korea Line LNG, the LNG bunker vessel has a total capacity of 18,000 m3 and is expected to bring significant economies of scale.

Besides bunkering operations, FueLNG Venosa will provide gas-up and cool-down services to LNG carriers and LNG-fueled vessels after dry docking in Singapore or en route to loading operations.

