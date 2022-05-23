Fugro continues survey works for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

May 23, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Fugro has entered the third year of performing integrated site characterisation works for Atlantic Shore Offshore Wind with geotechnical services set to commence later this month.

According to Fugro, geophysical, metocean and environmental scopes of work are currently underway, while geotechnical works will begin soon, using a newly commissioned Fugro C30 mobile rig.

Courtesy of Fugro

Working from a third-party vessel, the Fugro C30 mobile rig will deliver Atlantic Shores efficient, heave‑compensated drilling capabilities, as well as state-of-the-art downhole sampling, coring and in situ testing data, the Dutch geo-data specialist said.

Fugro has also equipped the vessel with an automated launch and recovery system to use in conjunction with the Fugro SEACALF DeepDrive system for performing seabed cone penetration tests.

Together, these assets are expected to ensure high rates of operability while also meeting Fugro’s standards for safety and sustainability.

Commenting on the works, Jeff Scott, director of Marine Geotechnics for Fugro in the Americas stated: “We are thrilled to continue our integrated site characterisation work with Atlantic Shores this year, and we are excited to deploy our new Fugro C30 rig on the project. We are confident it will deliver Atlantic Shores the timely, high-quality soils information needed to optimise foundation and cable design ahead of the target 2024 construction date.”

All project Geo-data will be delivered in near real-time to Atlantic Shores via Fugro’s Gaia.Hub web-based platform.

As described, Gaia.Hub provides a single source of information for the entire Atlantic Shores project team and stakeholders, allowing users to access Geo-data any time, from any location, via a simple, intuitive website.

To remind, in May 2021, Fugro received a contract renewal from Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for the provision of real-time wind and metocean measurements off the coast of New Jersey in the US over the next two years.

Atlantic Shores, a 50:50 joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US, holds development rights for an offshore wind zone located some 14 to 32 kilometres off the New Jersey coast, between Barnegat Light and Atlantic City.

The lease area spans across 183,353 ha and has the potential to generate over 3 GW of wind energy.

At the end of 2020, the joint venture submitted its proposal to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to supply the state with up to 2,300 MW of offshore wind energy.

