Fugro delivers phase one of Qatargas North Field survey

Dutch Fugro has completed the first phase of its offshore site investigation for Qatargas’ North Field production sustainability’s compression phase.

The fieldwork started in March, and the phase one marks completion of the geophysical scope.

The geotechnical scope in phase two should run until August this year.

In-country project teams onboard Fugro’s dedicated vessels Proteus and Adventurer are carrying out the fieldwork.

Specifically, it includes cone penetration testing and P-S logging results.

The final deliverables will comprise a bathymetric and geophysical survey and also geotechnical appraisal of the soils encountered.

The data should help optimise jacket platform pile foundation design, and pipeline and cable-route engineering, in Qatar’s North Field.

Gerard Ferreira, Fugro’s director for marine geophysics in the Middle East, said:

“Continuing from previous projects for Qatargas’ North Field Production, this latest project benefits from more efficient processing and in-country mobilisation of assets, demonstrating how we constantly strive to improve our services for clients such as Qatargas to provide sustainable solutions in an ever-changing industry.“

The North Field is the largest non-associated gas field in the world, located 80 nautical miles off the coast of Qatar.

Fugro secured a 5-year deal with Qatargas in 2018 for underwater inspection, geotechnical and geophysical services in Qatar.