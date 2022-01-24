Fugro joins project to advance geo-data science skills

January 24, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has partnered up with the University of Houston (UH) and its four partnering universities on a collaborative project to advance geo-data science skills in the energy sector.

The Data Science for the Energy Transition project, funded through a three-year grant with the National Science Foundation (NSF), will offer undergraduate and master’s students specialized training in statistical and machine learning techniques for subsurface geo-data.

Fugro’s role as an industry partner on the project is to provide UH with real-world geo-data and guidance on its use for hands-on training opportunities.

According to the Dutch company, advances in geo-data science are needed to keep pace with the global demands for renewable energy sources, including offshore wind. Requiring extensive geo-data coverage over vast lease areas, innovative computing techniques can help operators shorten the development schedule by making critical information available more quickly.

“We are pleased to partner with UH on this project and are committed to advancing geo-data analytics and computing skills in the energy sector,” said Jason Smith, Fugro’s global director for Geo-data Analysis and Geoconsulting.

“Conventional and renewable energy development benefits from more automated application of Geo-data. As a UH alumnus, I am proud to be leading Fugro’s involvement on this project and look forward to the partnership’s contribution toward a safe and liveable world.”

