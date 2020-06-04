Fugro starts site characterisation for Sunrise Wind project

Fugro has deployed two vessels off the coast of New York to perform a site characterisation programme for Sunrise Wind, the offshore wind project from Ørsted and Eversource.

The four-month operation will involve acquisition and analysis of integrated geotechnical and geophysical data to support multiple phases of the Sunrise Wind project, including cable corridor selection and turbine foundation design and installation.

Fugro is managing the programme from its US Centre of Expertise for Renewable Projects, located in Norfolk, Virginia.

Fugro is utilising several proprietary technologies, including Back2Base, which enables the remote transfer of large datasets from offshore vessels to onshore processing facilities for near-real-time ground modelling via web application.

Fugro first began supporting the project in 2019 while also performing site characterisation for the partnership’s Revolution Wind development off the New England coast.

Ed Saade, Fugro’s group director for the Americas said: “We are pleased to continue with Ørsted and Eversource on the Sunrise Wind development this year. Working collaboratively with our clients in the offshore wind market has allowed Fugro to continuously introduce new innovations, tools and efficiencies that benefit our shared projects and sustainability aspirations.”