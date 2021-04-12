Fugro to survey Danish Energy Island site

April 12, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

Denmark’s Energinet has awarded Fugro a marine site characterisation contract for the Energy Island project in the North Sea.

The contract is part of Energinet’s preliminary studies to build the world’s first ”hub and spoke” energy scheme: an energy island 80 kilometres off the Danish coast that will act as a transmission centre for hundreds of surrounding wind turbines.

Fugro will perform geophysical and unexploded ordnance (UXO) magnetometry surveys, which will be used to prepare an integrated geological and geotechnical soil model on which wind farm developers will base future tenders.

”The geophysical studies have to cover a very large area, and it’s important that they meet the time schedule. We are therefore pleased that an experienced and professional company such as Fugro will be performing the surveys in the North Sea,” said Poul-Jacob Vilhelmsen, Project Manager for Energinet’s work on the future energy islands in Danish waters.

The fieldwork will run from May to November 2021, resuming in February and March 2022, and will comprise two phases.

Phase 1 will deliver the geophysical surveys, including seabed sampling and soil data down to at least 100 metres below the seabed.

Phase 2 will be the UXO magnetometry survey, using Fugro’s dedicated Geowing solution. Fugro’s survey and offshore wind consultancy teams will use the acquired Geo-data to provide a reliable derisked site interpretation.

Rinse Jansch, Fugro’s Commercial Manager, said: ”This latest award from Energinet underlines our commitment to supporting the offshore wind industry in the global energy transition and shows that quality and technical innovation wins contracts. Our innovative ultra high resolution subsoil Geo-data solutions will help future wind farm owners derisk the development and deliver cost-effective green energy to up to 10 million European households.”

The North Sea Energy Island will be an artificially constructed island 80 kilometers from the shore of the peninsula Jutland. Around 200 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 3 GW are expected to be installed in the first phase of the project by 2030.

When fully developed, the North Sea energy island hub will reach a capacity of 10 GW.