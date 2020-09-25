Fugro to survey Hesselø offshore wind farm

September 25, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

Fugro Netherlands Marine B.V. has won the contract to carry out a geophysical survey at the proposed Hesselø wind site offshore Denmark.

Located in Kattegatt, Hesselø is the second of the three offshore wind farms proposed in Denmark’s Energy Agreement 2018, the first being the Thor project.

Both Hesselø and Thor will be commissioned in 2027. Denmark plans to start the tendering procedure for the development of the Hesselø wind farm in 2021, and select the winner in 2022.

Energinet has initiated site investigations, environmental, and metocean studies, and analysis for grid connection for the area of investigation.

The Hesselø wind farm is located north of Sealand in Kattegat, in Hesselø Bay, at a distance of 30 kilometres from Sealand and around 20 kilometres from the Hesselø island.

The wind farm will have an installed capacity of between 800 MW and 1,200 MW and can thus potentially become the largest offshore wind farm in Denmark, depending on the capacity that the winner of the tender chooses to install.

Between 800 MW and 1,000 MW of the capacity will be used to produce and deliver electricity straight to the national grid.

The developers will also have an option to develop up to 200 MW of overplanting capacity.