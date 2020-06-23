Fugro wraps up autonomous geophysical survey in Middle East
- Project & Tenders
Fugro has completed first fully autonomous geophysical shallow-water route survey in the Middle East.
Controlled from Fugro’s remote operations centre in Abu Dhabi, an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) captured a full range of geophysical data across a survey area some 40 km out from the coast of Abu Dhabi.
The results of the fully autonomous geophysical shallow-water route survey comprised conductivity, temperature, depth and salinity (CTDS) profiles, bathymetry data, seabed imaging, sub-bottom profiles, and ferrous object detection such as pipes etc.
“Witnessing this ambitious concept transformed into reality is a landmark moment in the Middle East that has resulted in the successful delivery of a critical seabed characterisation report based solely on our autonomously acquired Geo-data,” said Gerard Ferreira, Fugro’s service line director for Marine Geophysics in the Middle East.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 12 days ago
Innogy to start geophysical surveys at Awel y Môr offshore wind project
Fugro is set to begin geophysical surveys at innogy’s Awel y Môr offshore wind project in the ...Posted: 12 days ago
-
Posted: 20 days ago
ThayerMahan and Geo SubSea team up to provide seabed survey services
ThayerMahan has signed a partnering agreement with Geo SubSea to expand portfolio of seabed surveyin...Posted: 20 days ago
-
Posted: 21 days ago
Modus’ HAUV-2 wraps up Gwynt-y-Môr depth of burial survey
Modus Seabed Intervention has completed a high speed bathymetric and depth of burial survey of the i...Posted: 21 days ago
-
Posted: 27 days ago
PGS wraps up East Shetland Basin seismic survey
PGS has completed the acquisition of the East Shetland Basin 2020 survey utilising Ramform Tethys ve...Posted: 27 days ago