Fugro’s largest-ever Asia Pacific award is for Eni’s deepwater gas fields

Project & Tenders
August 7, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The Netherlands-headquartered Fugro is set to perform site investigations for Italy’s energy giant Eni in Indonesia under its largest-ever award in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

In its latest financial results report, Fugro revealed it had been tasked with a site characterisation program for the development of Eni’s Geng North and Gehem deepwater gas fields in Indonesia. The award was initially announced in June, but without any project or client details.

Last August, the Indonesian authorities approved the plan of development (POD) of the Geng North (North Ganal PSC) and Gehem (Rapak PSC) fields, with the integrated development to create a new production hub, called Northern Hub, in the Kutei Basin.

The Northern Hub POD envisages the development of the 5 TCF gas and 400 million barrels of condensates of the Geng North discovery announced in October 2023, along with the 1.6 TCF of the nearby Gehem discovery via subsea wells, flowlines and a new built FPSO with a handling capacity of about 1 BCFD gas and 80,000 barrels of condensates per day and a storage capacity of 1 million barrels.

Gas will be treated onboard the FPSO and then piped to the onshore receiving facilities at Santan Terminal and to the East Kalimantan pipeline network. It will be partly liquefied at the Bontang LNG facility and partly piped for the domestic market. The condensates production will be stabilized and stored onboard the FPSO, and then evacuated via shuttle tankers.

As for other awards in Asia Pacific, Fugro has been appointed to carry out follow-on geotechnical investigation for Vena Energy and CIP’s Taean Wind Power project in South Korea, geotechnical investigation and advanced laboratory testing for a wind farm development in Taiwan, as well as pipeline inspection using uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) offshore Western Australia.

Other regions

In the Europe-Africa region, the Dutch company is delivering marine site characterization programs for a deepwater gas project for Eni in Cyprus and an integrated site characterization program for RWE and TotalEnergies’ Windbostel offshore wind projects in the German North Sea, and has secured a seven-year framework with EirGrid to create an integrated ground model to support installation of transmission infrastructure for future connection of offshore wind farms on Ireland’s south coast.

In terms of the Americas, Fugro secured four multi-year contracts with Petrobras for inspection and monitoring of subsea infrastructure, and will perform a high-resolution shallow seismic ocean bottom node (OBN) survey for BP at two offshore platforms in Trinidad and Tobago to support geohazard assessment and well planning, as well as geophysical and geotechnical investigations for Bechtel to support the siting, design and construction of the Rio Grande LNG Train 5, including a pilot of its GroundIQ site screening solution.

Fugro further reported that it had secured extensive offshore and onshore surveys for multiple major energy field developments in the UAE, a survey campaign to optimize pipeline routing for Chevron’s Aphrodite gas field spanning from Cyprus to Egypt, and remote subsea inspection of pipelines, fiber optic cables and platform jackets for Qatar Shell, using the USV Fugro Pegasus.

