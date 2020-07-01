Furuno acquires Danish maneuvering and steering systems provider

Japanese electronics company Furuno has acquired Danish company EMRI A/S, specializing in autopilots, steering control, joystick dynamic positioning, and maneuvering systems.

EMRI is an original equipment manufacturer of steering control systems, provided to over 1000+ vessels within the cruise and shipowning sectors.

The company also designs and manufactures dynamic positioning systems with fuel-saving algorithms.

“The acquisition of EMRI complements our existing and growing presence in the marine market and reinforces our strategy to enhance safety and efficiency at sea, with our core competencies of Sensing, Processing, Communication, Integration, and now with action control systems,” said Muneyuki Koike, Senior Managing Director and Divisional General Manager, Marine Electronic Products Division of FURUNO Electric Company.

“I am excited that EMRI’s technology for maneuvering of larger and specialized vessels will open new opportunities for our innovative capabilities.”

The acquisition builds upon long cooperation between the two companies.

“We stand to unlock substantial sales synergies abroad thanks to Furuno’s global presence. Our access to Furuno’s technical expertise, innovative technologies, and expanding global reach will provide great opportunities for our staff, as well as new benefits and solutions for our customers,” said Claus Nørtoft Thomsen, Managing Director and owner of EMRI.

The parties have declined to reveal the terms of the transaction.