Future energy-ready port in Pembrokeshire begins to take shape

August 15, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Significant progress is being made to create a multi-purpose and future energy-ready port in Pembrokeshire as part of redevelopment plans that will enable greater flexibility for developers and marine businesses looking to test new marine energy devices and launch and recover vessels.

An extended slipway has been constructed at Pembroke Port ideal for accommodating launches of vessels and devices (Courtesy of Port of Milford Haven)

Physical works on the Swansea Bay City Deal and EU-funded Pembroke Dock Marine project began last August, but since then the landscape of the site has changed dramatically.

The slipway is being significantly widened to 68 meters and extended to offer greater flexibility for developers that want to test new marine energy devices and launch and recover vessels. It’s hoped the facilities can also be used by supply chain companies providing maintenance and engineering services to floating offshore wind device operators in the Celtic Sea.

Once complete in spring 2024, the wider slipway will measure 11,352 m2 which is the equivalent of one and half football pitches. Materials from the works to enlarge the slipway are being recycled and used to create much-needed laydown space by infilling the timber pond.

New workboat pontoons are also being installed to the east of the existing ferry terminal, offering short and long-term berthing options for workboats, barges and jack up barges, positioned neatly between Quay 1 and the new slipway.

These are already proving popular and will be available to utilize from autumn 2023, according to the developers.

At Gate 1, the four new annexes attached to the historic Sunderland Hangars are nearing completion.

These will offer modern offices and workshops ideally situated for companies in the renewables and marine sectors looking for a new base within a busy commercial port.

Brand new office space and workshops allow for a flexible working solution ideal for developers and supply chain businesses. The four hangar annexes are in the final stages of completion and will be ready for occupation this summer.

Renamed Oleander House, Catalina House, Falcon House & Erebus House they offer a range of one and two story office space and workshop areas, with two contracts currently under negotiation.

Steve Edwards, commercial director at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “These works will make a huge difference to the facilities and services that we can offer to the marine sector but also the growing renewables industry that is being attracted here due to the exciting opportunities for floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

“The team at the Port and contractors BAM Nuttall, the Walters Group and R&M Williams are keeping the project on track and I am confident we will attract some iconic and innovative companies that want to base themselves at Pembroke Port.”

Rob Stewart, chairman of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee, added: “The City Deal is making significant progress through the Pembroke Dock Marine project by growing the economy and creating employment opportunities with a particular focus on the energy sector and renewable technologies.

“The work that R&M Williams and BAM Nuttall are completing in the Hangar Annexes, pontoons and slipway will regenerate Pembroke Port as well as support the blue-green energy economy, which is fundamental for the future of South West Wales. Coupled with the recent success of the Celtic Freeport bid, it strengthens our ambitions to create a prosperous region for businesses to thrive and residents to access well-paid jobs, both now and in the future.”

Pembroke Dock Marine is funded by the UK government and Welsh government through the Swansea Bay City Deal, and through the public and private sectors. It is also part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh government.