FutureOn expands reach into Latin America with Petrobras deal

May 4, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Norwegian oilfield software specialist FutureOn has secured a multi-year contract with Petrobras to license its digital design and decision-making platform FieldTwin.

Illustration (Courtesy of FutureOn)

The major Brazilian oil and gas company will leverage the platform to spearhead the digital transformation of its subsea operations, FutureOn said.

FieldTwin is expected to disrupt the current subsea workflow, enabling Petrobras’ teams to accelerate project delivery from concept to operations.

The contract award, which is for three years with the option to extend for a further two years, launches FutureOn in Latin America, further strengthening its position as a global provider of innovative digital field design technology for the energy sector.

Pål Roppen, CEO of FutureOn, said: “This is a significant contract for FutureOn on many levels. We are immensely proud that Petrobras has selected FieldTwin as the gateway to modernizing and disrupting current subsea field design workflows, enabling FutureOn to play a pivotal role in the company’s digital transformation journey.

“This contract marks FieldTwin’s entry into the Latin America market and positions us for future growth. This is an exciting and fast-paced region for the energy sector, with extensive opportunities in oil and gas and offshore wind which FutureOn can accelerate.”

Gabriel Cabral, Subsea Digital Solutions product owner of Petrobras added: “As an energy corporation with decades of operation, we have been prospecting several digital solutions for the past few years, and we understand that open APIs (application programming interface) and open data schema are of paramount importance to enable interoperability across legacy systems and cutting-edge technologies. In this path, FieldTwin built-in integrations and open APIs will accelerate our digital journey.

“Petrobras envisages digitalizing the entire design and operations’ workflow, enhancing cross disciplinary collaboration, and helping technical teams to invest more resources on bringing value to the assets rather than spending hours searching for non-structured data on personal folders.

“We need to increase our efficiency to make our assets even more profitable, sustainable and safe, seeking towards low carbon emission and energy transition.”

The FieldTwin platform – used by a number of global operators – has a proven track record of achieving cost and time efficiencies across the life cycle of assets.

The open digital design and decision platform integrates with other engineering workflows, enabling project teams to move away from siloed work practices and create collaborative, streamlined environments. Users are able to accelerate outcomes, reduce overall costs and make informed decisions with the benefit of holistic data-driven insights.