Gas filling of second Nord Stream 2 string all done

December 30, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

The gas-in procedure for the second string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed, according to a project update from 29 December.

The string is filled with circa 177 million m3 of so-called technical gas, reaching a pressure of 103 bar in the pipeline, said to be as planned and in line with the system design requirements.

According to project developers, this pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in the future. Further technical steps are set to be announced in due time.

The $11 billion-worth Nord Stream 2 is designed as two parallel 48-inch lines, some 1,200 kilometers long, each starting southwest of St. Petersburg in Russia and ending at the German coast at Greifswald.

The gas-in procedure for the first string of the pipeline was completed in October. The gas-in procedure for the second string began on 17 December.

The project will have the capacity to transport 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas a year to the EU for at least 50 years.