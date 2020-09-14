GasLog’s LNG newbuild starts sea trials
Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog said its LNG newbuild SN2300 kicked off sea trials off South Korea.
The vessel, being built by Samsung Heavy Industries is a 174,000-cbm X-DF LNG carrier.
Currently known as SN2300, the LNG carrier will be named as GasLog Georgetown.
The vessel features MK III Flex Plus cargo containment system giving a low boil-off rate of 0.07 per cent, combined with a sub-cooler, GasLog said in a brief statement through its social media channels.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery in October.
To remind, the vessel was launched by the South Korean shipyard in March this year.
