GasLog’s LNG newbuild starts sea trials

September 14, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog said its LNG newbuild SN2300 kicked off sea trials off South Korea.

The vessel, being built by Samsung Heavy Industries is a 174,000-cbm X-DF LNG carrier.

Currently known as SN2300, the LNG carrier will be named as GasLog Georgetown.

The vessel features MK III Flex Plus cargo containment system giving a low boil-off rate of 0.07 per cent, combined with a sub-cooler, GasLog said in a brief statement through its social media channels.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in October.

To remind, the vessel was launched by the South Korean shipyard in March this year.

