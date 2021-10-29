Gasum delivers first renewable biogas to Lundin’s OSV

October 29, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Nordic energy company Gasum has bunkered liquefied biogas (LBG) for the first time to an offshore supply vessel (OSV) owned by Swedish oil firm Lundin Energy.

The bunkering from truck to ship was performed to vessel Island Crusader at the Risavika harbor in Norway. Island Crusader is a battery hybrid unit running on liquefied gas and using electricity, the latter used in ports.

Biogas is produced from organic waste and contributes to the circular economy. According to Gasum, LBG is at the moment “the cleanest maritime fuel available”. It can reduce fuel emissions during its life cycle up to 90 per cent. It is also interchangeable with liquefied natural gas (LNG) that is nowadays used more frequently as a fuel in maritime operations. Using LNG reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 21 per cent compared to conventional fuel.

The energy company currently owns and operates a number of biogas plants throughout the Nordics, and aims for increased biogas production. Two months ago, first Sweden’s liquefied biogas plant was opened. The plant will be able to produce renewable fuel for the road transport, industry, and maritime sectors.

To demonstrate the suitability of LBG as a fossil-free and 100 per cent renewable fuel, Gasum conducted test deliveries for the Finnish Coast Guard.

Through these projects, the company wants to gain more experience in using biogas and to support further efforts to reach the carbon neutrality goals.

“We are very happy to support Lundin Energy on their journey towards carbon neutral operations. Biogas is a way to significantly reduce maritime sector’s emissions and it is available already today which makes it a viable option for companies,” said Gunnar Helmen, Gasum.

Gasum’s goal is to reach cumulative carbon emission reductions of million tons by increasing its biogas production. By 2025 the energy company intends to make 4 TWh of biogas available on the market from the company’s own production and that of its certified European partners.

“Together with supporting politics we can increase the Norwegian biogas production significantly and contribute in making waste to energy pushing for the green shift, and we can do it today,” Helmen concluded.