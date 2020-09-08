GC Rieber in fleet management deal with OSM

September 8, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Oslo-listed GC Rieber Shipping and OSM Maritime Group (OSM) have entered into an agreement for fleet management services.

Specifically, the deal includes business transfer from GC Rieber to OSM of all technical, crewing and support functions in Bergen.

OSM will also establish a new wholly-owned ship management company within the offshore segment in Bergen.

Rieber currently has 6 vessels under management in Bergen, including vessels under third party management.

OSM currently has 190 vessels under full technical management and another 400 vessels under crewing management.

The new company will bring together technical and crewing organization from GC Rieber Shipping with OSM’s global reach and expertise.

The OSM partnership will continue management for the company and clients, with the same shore staff, officers and crew.

Finally, the start date for the partnership is 5 October 2020.

GC Rieber Shipping will also become a pure shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects.

Einar Ytredal, CEO, stated:

“GC Rieber Shipping has a long-lasting history of delivering first class ship management services to its customers.

“OSM is a highly reputable ship management company and GC Rieber Shipping is proud of playing a key role in OSM building up their offshore presence in Bergen and thereby strengthen the maritime cluster.

“With the know-how from GC Rieber Shipping, OSM will be in the best position to manage offshore vessels at the highest level of quality.”

Geir Sekkesæter, managing director, OSM Norway also stated:

“We are proud that GC Rieber Shipping has chosen OSM as their service provider and look forward to welcoming our new team members on board and onshore.

“The team will join our newly established office in Bergen and strengthen our presences in one of the world`s strongest maritime clusters.”