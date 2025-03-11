Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel GCL, SEKAVIN partner up on future-ready marine fuel supply

GCL, SEKAVIN partner up on future-ready marine fuel supply

Business Developments & Projects
March 11, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Global Chartering Limited (GCL), a joint venture between Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal and Greek shipping company DryLog, has formed a strategic partnership with Greece-based bunker supplier SEKAVIN to strengthen marine fuel supply and logistics.

Illustration. Courtesy of GCL

As informed, the partners aim to enhance fuel procurement, logistics efficiency, and sustainability in maritime operations.

Combining GCL’s deep expertise across the entire shipping value chain, with SEKAVIN’s presence across 400 ports and a supplier network of more than 200 suppliers, the partnership is designed to improve fuel security, cost efficiency, and transparency, according to the companies.

The collaboration will also explore new approaches to alternative fuels and emissions reduction, aligning with the industry’s broader sustainability goals.

“This partnership reflects the natural synergies between our businesses and the increasing need for integrated solutions in global shipping,” Yannis Haramis, CEO of GCL, commented.

“By working together, we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring a stable and future-ready fuel supply for the fleet and the wider industry,” Sifis Vardinoyannis, CEO of SEKAVIN, added.

The partners intend to initially focus on key strategic bunkering locations, with plans to expand as market demands and sustainability initiatives evolve.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles