GCMD, Global Maritime Forum join forces to accelerate shipping decarbonisation

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and the Global Maritime Forum have signed a partnership agreement to support and accelerate the transition of the global maritime industry to a low-carbon future.

Through this knowledge partnership, GCMD and the Global Maritime Forum will collaborate around low or net-zero emission projects and programmes, such as the sharing of knowledge and data analytics, and in support of the development of green corridors.

The two non-profit organisations will also work closely to support the development of industry-led project consortia for low or net-zero emission shipping demonstrations and pilots.

“Decarbonising the maritime industry is a grand challenge that requires all hands on deck and strong collaboration across the entire value chain,” Lynn Loo, GCMD CEO, commented.

“This partnership between the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and the Global Maritime Forum will allow us to leverage the strengths of both organisations in moving the industry towards meeting the IMO goals.”

“We hope to bring GCMD’s domain and technical expertise together with the Global Maritime Forum’s broad-based community and platform to encourage and drive global industry dialogue as well as spur action towards developing and deploying solutions for decarbonisation,” Lynn added.

“Urgent action from all stakeholders across the maritime value chain is needed to decarbonize international shipping in line with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We are looking forward to collaborating with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation on informing and mobilizing collective action towards our shared goal,” Johannah Christensen, CEO of the Global Maritime Forum, said.

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation was formed on 1 August 2021 with funding from the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and six founding partners, namely BHP, BW, DNV Foundation, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Ocean Network Express and Sembcorp Marine.

The centre’s mission is to help the maritime industry reduce its carbon emissions as quickly as possible by shaping standards, deploying solutions, financing projects, and fostering collaboration across sectors.

In January 2022, the centre awarded its ammonia bunkering safety study to a DNV-led consortium, with Surbana Jurong and the Singapore Maritime Academy as partners.

Founded in 2017, the Global Maritime Forum is an international not-for-profit organization committed to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing.

