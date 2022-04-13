Gen2 Energy, Sirius D&I to develop world’s 1st container carrier for hydrogen

April 13, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian green hydrogen company Gen2 Energy AS has signed a contract with compatriot ship designer and system integrator Sirius Design & Integration AS for the design of two specialized ships for the transport of large quantities of containers with compressed hydrogen.

The two container carriers of Gen2 Energy are large vessels that will be about 190 meters long and will have a load capacity of 500 40-foot containers.

As informed, the vessels will be designed with the aim of leaving the least possible climate footprint. Using hydrogen in the propulsion systems of the vessels will be part of the design work.

The ship design work is well underway, according to the two companies.

“We have set ourselves the goal of contributing to sustainable designs and solutions… Therefore, it is very gratifying that our first contract is a ship design and a customer with a green profile throughout the value chain,” Erik Haakonsholm, CCO in Sirius Design & Integration, commented.

Gen2 Energy is currently developing large scale production of hydrogen in Mosjøen, Norway.

As part of the volume will be exported to countries in Northern Europe, a safe, effective and green method for transporting large number of containers with compressed hydrogen will be required. Seaborn transport is a natural choice, however, there are currently no vessels approved for carrying a large amount (>100) of containers with compressed hydrogen gas.

“The transportation of hydrogen is challenging, and we are very excited to be in the forefront of the development of technology, enabling cost effective, safe, and green logistical solutions. By working jointly with … Sirius D&I we feel confident that we will reach our set goals and be ready to deliver hydrogen to our clients when our productions start,” Jonas Meyer, CEO of Gen2 Energy, said.

In addition to incorporating important safety aspects, Sirius will also develop an energy-efficient ship that can operate on zero-emission fuels.

Gen2 Energy has, in partnership with DNV and HYEX Safety, used a risk-based approach method to identify requirements and recommendations for the design, with the purpose of ultimately reaching an approval in principle (AiP) for a specialized container vessel that can safely carry a larger quantity of hydrogen containers per shipment.

