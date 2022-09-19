Germany to transform Rostock, Lubmin into energy ports of the future

September 19, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s government revealed plans to upgrade ports of Rostock and Lubmin in Mecklenburg–Western Pomerania state into energy ports, supporting the country’s energy security strategy.

In Brandenburg, the federal government presented a future package for the transformation of east German refinery sites and ports on 16 September. The package contains in particular measures for the development of the energy ports in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as well as the maintenance of the refinery of the PCK Schwedt and the refinery Leuna in Saxony-Anhalt.

“Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is still willing to make its contribution to Germany’s energy supply. In the current situation, this means that oil should be imported to Germany via Rostock and liquid natural gas via Lubmin. We are very grateful that the federal government has launched an additional investment program. It enables investments in our ports, upgrading the pipeline from Rostock to the refinery in Schwedt, as well as long-term investments in the hydrogen economy,” Manuela Schwesig, Minister President of Macklenburg-Vorpommern, said.

“Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will also benefit greatly from the future package. We have worked intensively on this at the federal level. The focus here is on transformation investments in the infrastructure, especially for the expansion of the Rostock seaport and the advancement of various energy projects to further support hydrogen projects. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will make its contribution to securing Germany’s energy supply,” Reinhard Meyer, Minister for Economic Affairs, Infrastructure, Tourism and Labor, pointed out.

Related Article long read Posted: 3 months ago Premium Scholz: LNG is the central bridge to climate neutral future Posted: 3 months ago



Further expansion of the energy port of Rostock

The federal government has announced that it will support investments that contribute to maintaining the security of supply of natural gas, crude oil and coal in connection with the upgrade of the port infrastructure.

“The focus is on the energy port of Rostock, in which in particular the expansion of the existing berth and the construction of an additional berth as deep-water berths for crude oil and green energy sources,” Meyer continued.

The federal government will assume up to 100 percent of the costs for the investments required in this context, amounting to around €50 million.

Hydrogen and power-to-liquid fuels

In order to support the transformation in the east German refinery locations and ports in particular, a special funding program of €750 million for all locations will also be launched as part of the joint task to improve the regional economic structure (GRW).

“In order to actively advance the energy transition, significant investments are necessary. The Rostock-Warnemünde shipyard location in the northern part of the Rostock harbor basin, which was taken over by the federal naval arsenal, offers the prerequisites for further investments. We want to enable the production of next-generation offshore converter platforms at the site,” Meyer added.

“In order to enable a corresponding sustainable civil co-use at this location next to the naval arsenal, the construction of a new heavy-duty quay is necessary in the southern part of the shipyard area. Among other things, this quay is intended to offer the opportunity to broaden the range of applications for the hydrogen research factory planned in Rostock in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute. The additional funds represent valuable support for these and other goals.”

Approximately €187.5 million are allocated to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as part of the special program.

Investing in green projects

The PCK Schwedt, together with a research association around the Leibniz Institute for Catalysis (LIKAT) applied to the federal government for the establishment and operation of a development platform for power-to-liquid fuels (PtL-EPP).

The investment and operating costs amount to more than €500 million.

“The federal government welcomes the cooperative application from Rostock and Schwedt. For us, the focus is on the subsequent use and consolidation of the Rostock-Schwedt pipeline project via green energy sources. The federal government will provide funds for this. We need clarity about the overall financing of the project,” Meyer explained.

In a white paper, the federal government announced numerous additional projects – including, for example, that of LIKAT eV together with PCK Schwedt proposed project on PtL fuels. Around 100 million euros will be provided in additional budgetary funds from the federal government (without co-financing requirements from the federal states) over a period of five years.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Germany invests in power-to-liquid fuels Posted: about 1 year ago

“In order to ensure the sustainable development of the port of Rostock, the creation of a suitable infrastructure at the Rostock location for the production and grid-connected forwarding of hydrogen through to the landing of hydrogen and ammonia is also of considerable strategic importance for the federal government,” Meyer concluded.