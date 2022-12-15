Global Maritime wraps up marine warranty survey for wave energy scheme in Portugal  

December 15, 2022, by Edin Neimarlija

Global Maritime has provided marine warranty survey (MWS) services for CorPower Ocean’s HiWave-5 grid-connected wave energy project.

The Illustration for CorePower Ocean’s wave energy farm (Courtesy of CorePower Ocean)

The company was selected to perform MWS services on various elements of the project including the approximately 6 kilometers long subsea export cable, weighing roughly 100 tones.

Also, the scope of work covered the anchor pile installation which will be used to support the first commercial-scale UMACK anchor and CorPower Ocean’s wave energy device as part of the project.

Global Maritime pointed out that it also surveyed on the C4 wave energy device from the quayside in Portugal ahead of deployment later this year.

Scott Cruttenden, director of business development and renewables at Global Maritime, said: “With the pile anchor on this project likely to be one of the main anchoring systems used for marine energy devices, in particular mooring systems for commercial floating wind farms, we are now well placed to support future renewable energy projects that utilize the technology deployed at HiWave-5.”

Natalia Ivanova, marine operations coordinator at CorPower Ocean, added: “The team from Global Maritime have provided thorough and high-level services throughout the project and we are hopeful that we will get to work with them on future developments.”

The project uses CorPower Ocean’s wave energy converter, its first commercial scale converter, which will form a four-system wave array off the coast of Aguçadoura Portugal, creating one of the world´s first grid-connected wave farms.

HiWave-5 is a collaborative project with Portuguese electricity company EDP, SimplyBlue Group and ENEL Green Power. It aims to deliver certified and warrantied wave energy devices to the market by 2024, which are envisaged to propel wave energy sector into the future green energy mix.

The grid-connected demonstration wave farm is expected to mark a step forward in making wave energy competitive with wind and solar by 2030.