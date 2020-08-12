Gloryholder scores contract for Tarbit’s LNG-powered tankers
China’s Gloryholder Liquefied Gas Machinery has recently won a contract to supply LNG fuel system for two tankers being built for Sweden’s Tarbit.
The LNG fuel specialist secured the order from the vessels’ shipbuilder, China’s Jiangsu New Yangzi, a unit of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.
The contract includes the design and manufacture of double vacuum insulated LNG fuel tanks with integrated tank connection space and bunkering station modules.
Gloryholder LGM will also provide a water glycol system, ESD systems, gas detection system, commissioning, and crew training.
The engineering firm did not reveal any additional information.
Tarbit ordered the two chemical and product tankers of 13,000 dwt at Yangzijiang in December last year.
The deal includes an option for two additional vessels.
Tarbit expects to take the delivery of the dual-fuel newbuildings in early 2022.
Once in operation, they will run on LNG or LBG but also fuel oil.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 11 months ago
Gloryholder LGM tech ordered for eight LNG-fueled PSVs
Gloryholder LGM has signed a contract with Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group to supply LNG fuel ga...Posted: 11 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Gloryholder LGM tech ordered for seven LNG-fueled chemical tankers
Gloryholder LGM has been contracted to supply LNG fuel gas systems for seven dual-fuel chemical tank...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: over 2 years ago
Gloryholder LGM tech ordered for Siem’s LNG-fueled car carriers
The technology company Gloryholder LGM has been contracted to supply LNG fuel gas supply systems for...Posted: over 2 years ago
-
Posted: 11 months ago
Gloryholder to supply LNG fuel gas systems for chemical tanker duo
EPC provider Gloryholder has signed a contract for the supply of LNG fuel gas systems to two dual-fu...Posted: 11 months ago