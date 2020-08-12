Gloryholder scores contract for Tarbit’s LNG-powered tankers

August 12, 2020, by Mirza Duran

China’s Gloryholder Liquefied Gas Machinery has recently won a contract to supply LNG fuel system for two tankers being built for Sweden’s Tarbit.

Image: Tarbit

The LNG fuel specialist secured the order from the vessels’ shipbuilder, China’s Jiangsu New Yangzi, a unit of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

The contract includes the design and manufacture of double vacuum insulated LNG fuel tanks with integrated tank connection space and bunkering station modules.

Gloryholder LGM will also provide a water glycol system, ESD systems, gas detection system, commissioning, and crew training.

The engineering firm did not reveal any additional information.

Tarbit ordered the two chemical and product tankers of 13,000 dwt at Yangzijiang in December last year.

The deal includes an option for two additional vessels.

Tarbit expects to take the delivery of the dual-fuel newbuildings in early 2022.

Once in operation, they will run on LNG or LBG but also fuel oil.