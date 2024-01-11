Great Eastern Shipping teams up with Harbor Lab

January 11, 2024, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

India’s largest private shipping company Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. has joined forces with Greece-based maritime software company Harbor Lab in a digitalization partnership aimed at optimizing port cost management.

Image credit Harbor Lab, Harbor Lab CEO Antonic Malaxianakis

Under the collaboration, Great Eastern Shipping has chosen to utilize the full spectrum of Harbor Lab’s tools and solutions for all their commercial and husbandry port calls to streamline agency operations and improving operational efficiency.

The collaboration represents a pioneering achievement for Harbor Lab, as, for the first time, an end-to-end integration with both a Voyage Management System (Veson) and an Accounting System (SAP) will be launched.

The software company said that this integration represents a significant step toward creating an even more efficient, seamless, end-to-end port call management process from fixing, until the end of the voyage and settlement of all invoices and claims.

“At Great Eastern, we are constantly seeking ways to improve our operational efficiency and deliver enhanced value to our customers,” said Ankush Gupta, COO of Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

“Partnering with Harbor Lab and implementing their Disbursement Accounts module is a pivotal step in this direction. We are looking forward to leveraging the Harbor Lab platform to manage all agency activities, from appointment scheduling to document management and Approval Process, for instance. We expect that this will help us simplify communication and improve coordination.”

Harbor Lab offers e-disbursement accounts analysis software that automatically calculates and evaluates port expenses against real-time port tariffs, optimizing the port cost management process.

It currently has 1300 vessels, whose disbursement accounting is run through the platform and more than 5000 agents and vendors registered. The company was founded in 2020 by Antonis Malaxianakis.