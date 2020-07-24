Greece exempts seafarers from entry restriction

July 24, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Greece has exempted seafarers from COVID-19-related travel restrictions, meeting its pledge to the IMO to facilitate crew change.

GAC Greece said that the Greek government has allowed seafarers entry into its country together with citizens of the following countries: Algeria, Australia, Georgia, Canada, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay.

To remind, Greece joined Denmark, France, Germany, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom and the United States to designate seafarers key workers and enable crew changes to be carried out, following a virtual ministerial summit hosted by the UK government on July 9.

The crew change crisis has lead to over 300,000 seafarers being stuck at sea, with another 300,000 seafarers pending onshore to relieve their overworked colleagues and sign onto ships.

According to an update from GAC Greece, sample checks for COVID-19 will be conducted and passengers will stay in quarantine until the results are out.

In case of a positive result, the person will be quarantined for 14 days and further instructions will be provided by relevant health authorities.

All travellers, including seafarers, must fill in the online Passenger Locator Form (PLF) latest 48 hours prior to the departure from their home country in order to avoid any penalties from the authorities in Greece.

Travellers must have a copy of the form and present it to sanitary officers

This procedure will apply until August 31.