Greece’s Lavinia places order for Kamsarmax sextet in China

October 18, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Greek shipping company Lavinia has placed an order for six bulk carriers to be constructed in China.

According to Intermodal, the shipowner ordered six Kamsarmax 82,000 dwt bulkers. Four vessels will be constructed at Qingdao Yangfan shipyard, while the remaining two are planned to be built at COSCO Heavy Industries Yangzhou.

The Kamsarmax bulk carrier newbuilds are slated for delivery between 2025 and 2026. The shipowner did not reveal the price tag for the units.

Lavinia’s ships are managed by Laskaridis Shipping Co. The company operates a fleet of mid- to large-size dry bulk vessels.

Working with vessels ranging from 64,000 to 208,000 deadweight tonnes, the firm transports major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products.

Laskaridis Shipping announced in April this year that it will launch a new analytics tool across its fleet. For this purpose, the company signed an agreement with maritime technology company ShipIn System.

Laskaridis Shipping controls a fleet of 90 vessels. The team will install ShipIn’s fleet of AI-powered CCTV cameras onboard to detect discrete events like maintenance, navigation, and cargo operations.