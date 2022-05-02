Green Marine, Opsealog team up to advance shipping’s environmental performance

May 2, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Opsealog, a provider of digital performance management solutions for shipping, has become a partner to Green Marine, a voluntary environmental certification program for the maritime industry.

The partnership will see Opsealog help Green Marine’s participating companies in Europe and North America improve their environmental performance through data integration and digital performance management technologies.

In turn, the company will be able to connect with the organisation’s network, which includes over 60 ship owners, and showcase its services, helping them improve their environmental performance against indications such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, underwater noises, oil discharge and waste management.

Based in France, Opsealog specialises in data-powered solutions that combine digital tools and human expertise to optimise operations of shipping and offshore fleets.

Established in 2020, Green Marine Europe is the sister program of North America’s Green Marine certification program. It allows European ship owners to monitor and promote their environmental performance that goes beyond existing legislation.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago 11 sustainability-driven shipowners join Green Marine Europe Posted: 2 months ago

Commenting on the partnership, Arnaud Dianoux, founder and managing director of Opsealog, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Green Marine family and contribute to tangible change in the environmental footprint of the maritime sector. We look forward to working in collaboration with maritime pioneers across both continents, using our digital and human expertise to help them achieve their goals in terms of decarbonisation and waste reduction.”

Antidia Citores, program manager at Green Marine Europe, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Opsealog as a new partner that will support our aim of helping the maritime industry improve its environmental performance. We strongly believe in supporting the industry’s continuous improvement through transparent, independently validated benchmarking, and we are confident that Opsealog’s digital solutions will facilitate the transition for environmentally-minded maritime pioneers.”

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: