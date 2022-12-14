GSI delivers first eco-friendly tanker to Nanjing Tanker

December 14, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Guangzhou Shipbuilding International, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has delivered the first environmentally friendly MR tanker to Nanjing Tanker, a unit of China Merchants Group.

Credit: GSI

As informed, the naming and delivery ceremony for the 49,700 dwt vessel took place on 12 December. The ship adopts the 13th generation MR ship type design independently developed by GSI. Compared with the previous MR ship design, it has been optimized and upgraded in terms of compliance, environmental protection and intelligence, according to GSI.

The hull structure, vibration and noise all meet the requirements of the latest rules and regulations. The ship is equipped with energy-saving and emission-reduction, to meet the Tier III emission targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Furthermore, the tanker’s energy efficiency management system meets the “I-SHIP(E)” classification symbol of China Classification Society (CCS).

In 2021. GSI signed a contract with Nanjing Tanker for four tankers. The order includes two 49,700 dwt product oil tankers and two 49,500 dwt chemical/product oil tankers.

Recently, GSI handed over the fourth LNG dual-fuel crude oil/product tanker to the Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (Bocomm Leasing). The delivery ceremony for the 110,000 dwt dual-fuel vessel Proteus Bohemia was held on 24 November. This was the third newbuild delivered by GSI since the resumption of work after Covid 19 pandemic.