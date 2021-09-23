GTT bags Hyundai Samho order for 2 new LNG carriers

September 23, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has ordered French containment specialist GTT’s tank design for two new LNG carriers on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Courtesy of GTT

HSHI ordered GTT‘s design and associated engineering services for the tanks of two new LNG carrier vessels.

The vessels in question will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

Their tanks will specifically feature the Gaztransport and Technigaz Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Finally, the delivery of the LNG carriers will take place in the third quarter of 2024.