GTT scores LNG tank design order from Hyundai Samho

September 8, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received an order for the tank design of two new LNG carriers from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI).

Courtesy of GTT

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is constructing the two new 174,000 cubic metres vessels on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Gaztransport and Technigaz says it has received this order earlier, at the end of July.

The manufacturer of cryogenic membranes will design the tanks of the vessels. Therefore, they will be fitted with it’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Additionally, delivery of the LNG carriers will take place in the first quarter of 2024.