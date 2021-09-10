GTT launches digital shipping solution LNG Optim

September 10, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has launched LNG Optim, a new smart shipping solution to optimize vessel energy performance.

Courtesy of GTT

GTT says it has been working on services to support the maritime industry in its digital and energy transformation. The launch of smart shipping solutions is to optimize the energy performance of ships.

LNG Optim is a tool that helps LNG shippers to prepare the trips of their vessels in order to reduce the overall fuel consumption and to manage boil-off gas in the tanks.

The targeted customers include LNG operators, and LNG carrier or LNG-fueled vessel ship-owners.

The product is based on GTT’s expertise. Moreover, it is developed in collaboration with the group’s subsidiaries, Ascenz, Marorka, and OSE Engineering.

Lastly, the company says major players in LNG shipping have already adopted the solution.

The studies performed by GTT to design this solution took into account the modeling of complex phenomena. The examples include LNG aging, the influence of sea states on boil-off gas generation, as well as the impact of active systems like reliquefaction plants and sub-coolers.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said: “Our digital offer aims to support ship-owners, charterers, and operators in the energy transition, by optimizing the operational and environmental performance of their LNG-fueled vessels”.