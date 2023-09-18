GTT’s Ascenz Marorka gets BV’s AiP for ShaPoLi solution

September 18, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Ascenz Marorka, a subsidiary of French containment specialist GTT, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) for its ShaPoLi solution.

As informed, the solution helps ship-owners and operators comply with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations aimed at curbing Green House Gas emissions and reducing ship carbon intensity by 40% by 2030.

This second certification from a major classification society confirms that Ascenz Marorka’s ShaPoLi system complies with IMO resolution MEPC 335(76) and can be used on vessels subject to EEXI overridable power limitation.

The solution monitors propeller shaft power and signals an alert in the wheelhouse if it exceeds the EEXI calculated maximum power. The system logs the periods where the limit was exceeded and enables crew to give comments.

The solution can also be connected to the Ascenz Marorka’s online platform, therefore providing real-time monitoring and optimization capabilities to users both onboard and ashore.

“We are very proud of this new recognition from a major classification which contributes to make our innovative ShaPoLi solution accessible to more vessels. Beyond regulatory compliance monitoring, we offer our customers a comprehensive suite of modules to help them reduce their emissions and optimize the performance of their vessels,” Anouar Kiassi, Managing Director of Ascenz Marorka, said.

In May this year, the firm secured a contract to equip two LNG carriers owned by China’s Jovo with its ‘Smart Shipping’ solution.

The contracts cover the installation of automatic data collection systems and intelligent software for managing and optimising the energy and environmental performance of ships.