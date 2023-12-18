Gulf of Mexico operator hires US subsea player on multi-million deal

December 18, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Houston-based subsea energy equipment and services specialist Koil Energy Solutions, formerly known as Deep Down, has got its hands on a multi-million-dollar contract for innovative flying leads from an undisclosed operator in the Gulf of Mexico.

Koil Energy Solutions

According to Koil Energy Solutions, this “significant” order for a “groundbreaking” design of steel tube flying leads of extended lengths encompasses the comprehensive design, engineering, and manufacturing of several 1,000+ feet flying leads tailored for a unique application in the Gulf of Mexico.

Charles Njuguna, President and CEO of Koil Energy Solutions, commented: “The success of our team’s efforts in securing this competitive bid for an innovative project is another step in our transition from a niche provider of offshore solutions to a premier source of technologically advanced products. We are delighted by the continued confidence placed in our team by this esteemed customer.”

All units are slated for delivery in 2024. The U.S. subsea player, which remains committed to delivering – what it deems to be – cutting-edge solutions, anticipates further growth in its role as “a leading player in the evolving landscape of offshore energy development.”