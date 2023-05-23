Hafnia’s second LNG-fuelled tanker named in China

May 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), a subsidiary of CSSC, has held a naming ceremony for Hafnia’s second liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel product tanker.

GSI

As disclosed, the naming ceremony took place at the company’s yard in China on 22 May. The ship named Hafnia Loire will be delivered today (23 May).

The ship adopts the new-generation LNG dual-fuel LR II ship design independently designed and developed by GSI.

According to the company, this is the first ship to use a new type of high-efficiency pressurized LNG dual-fuel propulsion system. The vessel also features a high-pressure exhaust gas post-treatment device , which could reduce navigation emission pollution.

The ship is equipped with green and energy-saving devices such as vortex-eliminating fins, and the navigation propulsion efficiency has been improved. The ship’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) meets the latest third-stage requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the firm noted.

To remind, the first of four new dual-fuel LR2 product tankers joined Hafnia’s fleet this year. LNG-powered Hafnia Languedoc was named and delivered on 30 January.

All four units are set to complete delivery in 2024.

LR2 tankers typically have a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of around 80,000 to 120,000 tons and are capable of transporting crude oil and oil products over long distances.