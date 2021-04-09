Hagland Shipping orders battery-hybrid bulker pair at Royal Bodewes

April 9, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Norwegian shipowner Hagland Shipping has entered into a contract with Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes for the construction of two eco-friendly self-discharging bulk carriers of 5,000 dwt.

As explained, the contract, worth about NOK 280 million ($33 million), emphasizes zero emissions at harbor and substantial reduction of emissions during sailing.

Hagland and Bodewes aim to achieve greener short sea shipping through reduced local and global greenhouse gases as well as noise.

Photo: Royal Bodewes

Specifically, the company’s older vessels with traditional propulsion systems will be replaced by these optimized vessels with plug-in battery hybrid solution that satisfies IMO TIER III requirements. Compared to Hagland’s existing fleet, the vessels are expected to reduce CO2 emission by more than 30% and NOx emissions by 90-95% from delivery. The newbuilds will also be prepared for zero emission, according to Royal Bodewes.

The ships are scheduled to be delivered during Q1 and Q2 2023, They will sail under Norwegian International Ship registry (NIS) flag.

Hagland Shipping has also secured options for two additional vessels to be built by Royal Bodewes. The newbuilding contracts have been entered into on the basis of substantial support from ENOVA, which has been instrumental for the realization of the project. ENOVA contributes with about NOK 26.8 million for the first two vessels. In addition, financing will consist of a combination of equity and bank loan, and the company has also received an offer for long-term financing from Innovation Norway.

The investment in these new builds is said to be a major step forward for Hagland and its transition to low and zero-emission vessels. The new vessels represent the start of a renewal of the fleet that is also necessary in order to reach the ambitious climate goals set by the shipping industry.

Established in 1983, Hagland operates 14 self-discharging dry bulk vessels, trading mainly in Northern Europe. The company is now retrofitting its existing vessel Hagland Captain, which will be the world’s first battery hybrid vessel in this market segment, a project that is carried out in cooperation with Norwegian company NOAH. The new order builds on the experiences from that project.