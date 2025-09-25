Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Halliburton picks UK tech for next-gen well monitoring

Technology
September 25, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S.-headquartered oilfield services player Halliburton has acquired a global license to deploy technology developed by WellSense, a U.K.-based provider of rapid fiber-optic well diagnostics services, for use in well stimulation monitoring.

Illustration; Source: WellSense

The deal gives the oilfield services company the right to use the FiberLine Intervention (Fli) technology in wells. This is said to mark the first technology divestment for WellSense and its parent company, Aberdeen’s FrontRow Energy Technology Group.

According to WellSense, Fli solutions are fit for production optimization, well integrity evaluation, stimulation monitoring, and abandonment planning.

As explained by WellSense CEO Annabel Green, her company’s despooling technology increases data quality for a better subsurface understanding. The lightweight offline intervention solution with disposable probes can offer what she says are significant efficiency savings and reduced risk.

“Meeting the complex challenges of upstream oil and gas requires the adoption of technologies that fundamentally improve how the industry operates. This agreement is the result of a decade of focused innovation, collaboration and delivery and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our employees, past and present, whose dedication has built the strong foundation that made this success possible,” added Green.

The U.K. player will continue to deploy the technology globally for all other oil and gas applications, including well plug and abandonment (P&A), well integrity and leak detection, as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

In addition to this, Halliburton recently scored a five-year well stimulation services contract. Thanks to the deal, the firm will assist ConocoPhillips in improving well performance and reservoir productivity in the North Sea.

