Hamburg Port stepping up hydrogen game with new MoU

Making a step further in taking concrete action to support decarbonisation, Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with industrial gases company Air Products to establish a sustainable supply chain for hydrogen.

Under the MoU, the parties intend to collaborate on accelerating the production, supply chain and consumption of hydrogen in the North of Germany and Free Hanseatic State of Hamburg.

As disclosed, HPA and Air Products share a mutual focus on identifying real opportunities that would support the stimulation of hydrogen demand and subsequent decarbonisation of heavy-duty vehicles, including port logistics, and industry.

The collaboration will see HPA draw on the Air Products’ global hydrogen expertise to improve the potential of the Port of Hamburg with regards to the development of a hydrogen infrastructure.

Michael Westhagemann, Hamburg’s Senator for Economics and Innovation, noted that the partnership is an important part of Hamburg’s portfolio on the way to a climate-neutral port.

Said to have more than 60 years of global hydrogen experience in over 50 countries, Air Products operates more than 250 refuelling station projects in 20 countries. Its’ technologies are used in over 1.5 million refuelling operations annually.

HPA added that the company has been supplying hydrogen to the port of Hamburg and Germany for over 40 years and is a member of H2 Global. It also supplies many hydrogen fuel stations across Germany, including a new hydrogen refuelling station, opening later this year.

Commenting on the MoU, Kurt Lefevere, VP Northern Continent at Air Products, said: “We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the Hamburg Port Authority, sharing our proven knowledge and experience across the entire hydrogen supply chain and identifying opportunities to help them on their sustainability journey and support Germany’s ambitious decarbonisation agenda.”

Jens Meier, CEO of Hamburg Port Authority, added: “The HPA is committed to future-proof and innovative technologies and their use in the port, thus supporting decarbonisation and the City of Hamburg’s Clean Air Plan. This MoU is a further step on our way to taking concrete action here.”

In addition to this hydrogen-related collaboration, HPA recently entered into a technology partnership with HHLA Sky, a subsidiary of port and transport logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) to enable the use of automated drones within the Port of Hamburg.

