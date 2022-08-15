Havfram appoints new chairperson to bolster subsea and offshore wind business units

August 15, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norway-based subsea and offshore wind contractor Havfram has appointed Arne Sigve Nylund as its new chairperson following the strategy adjustments of the company.

The decision is said to align with Havfram’s aim to strengthen the industrial identity of its offshore wind installation, offshore wind development and subsea installation business units.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Ocean Installer focuses on offshore wind, renames to Havfram Posted: about 1 year ago

Nylund will replace Nina El-Imad as chairperson of the board with effect from 15 August 2022.

The new chairperson brings extensive experience from the industry, having spent the major part of his career with energy giant Equinor, Havfram said.

Prior to leaving Equinor on 1 August this year, Nylund served as executive vice president of the corporate executive committee for eight years.

Commenting on the appointment, Nylund said: “It is with great excitement I take on the role as chairperson of the board. Going forward I see great opportunities for Havfram which I am certain we will capture and develop together.”

In other company-related news, Havfram recently entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Vår Energi for the delivery of subsea production systems for all upcoming subsea projects for the next five years.

The partnership covers the fabrication, delivery, and installation of subsea production equipment for all Vår Energi-operated assets and projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: