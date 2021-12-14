Havila picks Kongsberg’s engine and thruster package for its hybrid cruise ship

December 14, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian cruise company Havila Kystruten has selected its compatriot marine technology firm Kongsberg Maritime (KM) to supply engine and thruster package for newbuild cruise vessel Havila Capella.

Under the contract, KM will deliver a total of 16 Bergen gas engines, which apply variable turbo geometry to provide an optimal response at all speeds, to Havila Kystruten.

Bergen gas engines are known to produce an unparalleled fuel efficiency rate of approximately 50%. The liquid natural gas (LNG) used in these engines reduces CO2 by 25% and NOx by 90%, on top of which the engines are capable of providing up to four hours of zero-emissions running time, KM explained.

As reported earlier, Havila Capella uses LNG fuel and battery power for the propulsion and features two azimuth propulsion thrusters aft and two tunnel bow thrusters fore, giving the vessel good operational capability.

The vessel’s main propulsion stems from a KM Azipull-Permanent Magnet (PM) unit with an L-drive configuration. The AZP-PM also proffers the advantage of a compact installation footprint as its motor is housed within the mounting flange diameter.

“Similarly, the KM permanent magnet technology used on Havila Capella’s tunnel thrusters combines space-saving convenience with low-noise, low-vibration and high-performance operation. The tunnel thrusters’ rapid response times to full power increase operability and manoeuvrability”, says KM.

“Meanwhile, stays supporting the central shaft are designed to recover some of the swirl energy generated by the propeller, providing additional thrust and improving the energy efficiency of the boat’s hull. Also, wear and tear is substantially reduced as the PM thrusters contain fewer rotational components”.

Ottar Ristesund from KM commented: “We’re very proud to be closely involved in a cruise shipping venture which is literally so close to home. Furnishing Havila Krystuten’s vessels with efficient, low- and zero-emissions solutions helps to ensure that this remarkable scenery will be preserved for others to enjoy in generations to come”.

To remind, recently delivered hybrid-powered eco-friendly Havila Capella will operate on the Bergen-Kirkenes route along the Norwegian coast.

The vessel is part of Havila’s contract with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport for the construction of four environmentally-friendly vessels that will operate on this coastal route.

“Our priorities are intertwined: enabling our customers to enjoy the smoothest, safest and most awe-inspiring cruises while preserving the unique marine habitats off Norway’s coasts”, said Bent Martini, CEO of Havila Krystuten. “We’re grateful to Kongsberg Maritime for providing us with the technology that allows us to give our passengers an unforgettable, enriching experience while simultaneously minimising environmental impacts”.