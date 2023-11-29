HD Hyundai Heavy Industries orders GTT’s tank design for new LNG carriers

November 29, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has secured a new order from South Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two new LNG carriers.

Archive; Illustration only; Courtesy of HD HHI

The order is related to two LNG carriers being built for an undisclosed European shipowner. Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters.

GTT will design the tanks that will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028.

Additional details of the order were not revealed.

This is the second order for LNG carriers’ tank design placed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries at GTT in November 2023.

Under the recent deal, GTT will design the tanks of 17 LNG carriers to be built by the South Korean shipyard for a “leading” LNG player. The vessels will have a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters each, with delivery dates set between the first quarter of 2027 and the third quarter of 2029.

In 2023, GTT booked multiple tank design orders from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, including an order for the tank design of two new LNG carriers on behalf of a European shipowner and an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of an Asian shipowner.