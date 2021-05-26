Helios invests in green ammonia facility in Abu Dhabi
Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, plans to build a $1 billion green ammonia production facility, financed by Helios Industry.
UAE’s privately-owned special project vehicle company Helios Industry plans to invest over AED3.67 billion ($1 billion) in the construction of the facility over several years.
The company wants to develop the facility with local and international partners in two phases.
The Helios facility located in KIZAD is to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen. The plant will use solar power to electrolyse water and split molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.
It will be powered by a dedicated 800-megawatt solar power plant within KIZAD in the near future, with capacity of 100 megawatt in phase one.
According to Helios Industry, this facility will be the first production plant within Abu Dhabi to produce green ammonia from hydrogen using renewable energy.
After it is completed, the facility is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by an excess of 600,000 tonnes annually, equivalent to the amount of pollution generated by roughly 140,000 vehicles if conventional methods are employed for ammonia production.