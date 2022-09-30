Helix Alliance Decom taps US duo for plug and abandonment services

September 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

C-Innovation (C-I) and Grand Isle Shipyard (GIS) have secured a plug and abandonment contract with Helix Alliance Decom to provide pre-feed services for the decommissioning of three offshore platforms for a “major deepwater client”.

In the first phase of the project, C-I provided ROV services to deliver marine water inspection and integrated the data within MODS software to provide live operations for the client operating fixed-leg platforms in 165 – 200 feet of water.

The GIS Aerobotics Drone Division provided aerial inspection services.

“The GIS drone can safely operate from up to 100 ft away from the asset as we have the camera stabilization technology to zoom in on an area of interest. Most of these areas are not accessible by human personnel,” DaCoda Bartels, GIS aerobotics division manager and pilot, stated.

“We are able to live stream the drone’s camera view in real time to make informed decisions on the spot. It’s a super fast and super safe alternative, where the only potential risk is to the equipment rather than the personnel.”

According to the partners, the joint technical innovations aim to determine the current condition of the wells and the facility, enabling the timely and cost-effective decommissioning of the wells, platform and jacket for each of the three platforms.

All of the inspections were completed via line wireless transmission from the back of the vessel within a connex box without requiring the deployment of personnel on ropes.

“The equipment used took very little time to mobilize and provided subsea operations in a safe and efficient manner while using a limited number of personnel,” said Michael MacMillan, operations manager at C-I.

“The ability to launch this type of ROV from almost any asset not only allows operations to be efficient but also mitigates safety risks while practically eliminating the traditional risks associated with the launch and recovery of an ROV.”

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Helix takes ‘meaningful step’ towards its energy transition model by closing Alliance deal Posted: 2 months ago

To remind, Helix Energy Solutions acquired the Louisiana-based, privately-held Alliance group of companies this summer, enabling it to expand its decommissioning presence in the Gulf of Mexico.

The purchase is also said to advance the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives by “responsibly supporting end-of-life requirements of oil and gas projects.”

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: