HHI chooses Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for VLECs

March 31, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted by the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard to supply the cargo handling and integrated fuel gas supply systems for very large ethane carrier (VLEC) vessels.

Illustration / Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The order, booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2023, is for two VLECs being built for Japanese ship owner Iino Line, and according to Wärtsilä, the equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in mid-2024.

HHI and the technology group have had a long-standing relationship, and this latest order follows a series of ongoing deliveries of similar newbuild VLEC vessels at HHI.

Sangryul Kim, Vice President of HHI, said: “We have great respect for Wärtsilä as a provider of high-quality cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems, which are essential elements in the design of these ships. In today’s maritime market, close cooperation with trusted partners is increasingly important for ensuring that projects are completed in the most efficient way possible.”

Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, commented: “It is satisfying to be awarded the order, and we are grateful for the trust shown in our products by HHI. This latest order further strengthens Wärtsilä’s position as a market leader in cargo handling and fuel supply systems, and notably for large-sized ethane carriers. These are advanced and very specialised vessels requiring advanced and specialised solutions, which we are proud to deliver.”

Not long ago, Wärtsilä won a cargo handling and fuel supply systems contract for four new VLECs that are being built for Pacific Gas of Hong Kong by Jiangnan Shipyard in China. The order was booked into Wärtsilä’s order intake in February 2023.