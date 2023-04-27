Himalaya Shipping’s 5th LNG dual-fuel bulker launched at NTS

April 27, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

The fifth LNG dual-fuel 210,000 dwt bulk carrier built for Bermuda-based company Himalaya Shipping has been launched at New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) in China.

Mount Matterhorn (Screenshot). Source: Himalaya Shipping

Following the launch, the bulk carrier named Mount Matterhorn will now undergo fitting and finishing touches until its delivery in July.

The company’s fourth vessel from a series of twelve dual-fuel 210,000 dwt bulkers, Mount Blanc, was launched on 1 March and is scheduled for delivery in June.

The first two vessels, Mount Norefjell and Mount Ita, were also delivered in March this year while the third vessel, Mount Etna, joined Himalaya’s fleet on 13 April.

Related Article Posted: 14 days ago Himalaya Shipping welcomes third LNG dual-fuel bulker Posted: 14 days ago

All vessels are expected to be delivered by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

As informed earlier, the ships in this series will be fitted with scrubbers allowing them to run on high-sulfur fuel oil as well as LNG and low-sulfur fuel oil with the design that will also allow for future conversion to next-generation fuels.

The vessels will be fitted with ABB’s shaft generators with a power-take-off (PTO) solution, comprising new drive systems and permanent magnet technology.

The ships will run on MAN ME-GI high-pressure LNG dual-fuel engine, which in combination with in-line shaft generator the concept offers low methane slip.