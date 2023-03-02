Himalaya takes delivery of 1st dual-fuel 210,000 dwt bulker from NTS

March 2, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Bermuda-based bulk carrier company Himalaya Shipping has taken delivery of the first out of twelve new dual-fuel 210,000 dwt bulk carriers from Chinese shipbuilder New Times Shipyard (NTS).

Himalaya Shipping/LinkedIn

As disclosed, the vessel Mount Norefjell, which was launched in November last year, will commence a two-year time charter.

According to Himalaya Shipping, the design of the vessel will also allow for future conversion to next-generation fuels.

The ship will also be fitted with scrubbers allowing them to run on high sulfur fuel oil as well as LNG and low sulfur fuel oil. The shipowner expects that the scrubber installation would increase the flexibility of the vessel and that the investment would be paid back in less than 1.5 years.

A further two vessels are expected to be delivered over the next 45 days, and another three vessels are expected to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the remaining six vessels are expected to be delivered by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

“We are excited to take delivery of the first vessel, marking the start of commercial operations for Himalaya Shipping. The charter illustrates the superior commercial value our ships deliver to our customers. We are thankful to the shipyard which have delivered a high-quality vessel on time, despite the difficult lock-down situation in China,” said Herman Billung, contracted CEO of Himalaya Shipping.

Yesterday, the company also launched the fourth vessel, Mount Blanc at NTS. It will be delivered on charter in June, and managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management.