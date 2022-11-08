Himalaya’s LNG-powered bulkers hit the water at New Times Shipyard

November 8, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

New Times Shipbuilding in China has launched two LNG dual-fuel bulk carriers being built for Bermuda-based bulk carrier company Himalaya Shipping.

The two 210,000 dwt vessels, named Mount Norefjell and Mount Ita, are the first two vessels from a series of twelve newcastlemax dry bulk vessels under construction at the yard.

Image credit: New Times Shipyard

The ships will also be fitted with scrubbers allowing them to run on high sulfur fuel oil as well as LNG and low sulfur fuel oil. The shipowner expects that the scrubber installation would increase the flexibility of the vessels and that the investment would be paid back in less than 1.5 years.

According to Himalaya Shipping, the design of the vessels will also allow for future conversion to next-generation fuels.

The vessels will be fitted with ABB’s shaft generators with a power-take-off (PTO) solution, comprising new drive systems and permanent magnet technology.

The equipment is anticipated to improve the energy efficiency of the vessels by up to 4 percent while saving about 20 percent of space onboard compared to a conventional solution, according to ABB.

The ships will be fitted with MAN ME-GI high-pressure LNG dual-fuel engine, which in combination with in-line shaft generator the concept offers low methane slip.

They will also have an ECO hull design, innovative machinery concept, and nitrogen abatement system.

The twelve LNG dual-fuel Newcastlemaxes are slated for delivery between Q2 2023 and Q4 2024.

Himalaya Shipping’s fleet is estimated to maintain A-rating throughout 2030 without technical improvements or speed reductions, as disclosed by the shipowner in a recent presentation.