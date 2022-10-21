Hitachi Energy hands over North Sea Link

October 21, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Hitachi Energy has handed over North Sea Link, the first power interconnector between Norway and the UK, to Norway’s Statnett and the UK’s National Grid.

The 1,400 MW North Sea Link allows Norway to import wind power from the UK and the UK to import hydropower from Norway through a 720-kilometer HVDC underwater cable.

Hitachi Energy designed, engineered, supplied and commissioned the enabling technology for the interconnector, including two HVDC light converter stations, one at Blyth in northeast England and the other at Kvilldal, Norway.

“North Sea Link is a cornerstone of Europe’s carbon-neutral energy future, interconnecting national power grids and enabling the flow of electricity across borders and seas,” said Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business.

“The link increases power supply reliability and security in both countries, accelerates progress toward their sustainability targets, and facilitates power trading and economic growth.”

North Sea Link runs between the Suldal municipality in Norway and the Newcastle area in England.

The 720-kilometer interconnector was completed in early June 2021 and on 18 June transmission between Norway and the UK was tested for the first time.

The €1.6 billion project was commisioned on 1 October 2021.

