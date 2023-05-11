Höegh Autoliners taps North Ammonia to power its dual-fuel car carriers

May 11, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian shipowner Höegh Autoliners has signed a partnership agreement with compatriot green energy provider North Ammonia for the supply, distribution, delivery, and consumption of green ammonia.

Höegh Autoliners

As disclosed, partnering with North Ammonia marks another sustainability milestone for Höegh Autoliners and is an important step on the path to zero. The green ammonia is meant for ammonia-ready dual-fuel Aurora-class vessels.

Securing the supply and delivery of green ammonia from North Ammonia’s planned production facility in Arendal in southern Norway will help the firm source green ammonia.

Last month, the company marked the beginning of the construction of the first vessel in this class,.

Höegh Autoliners is investing heavily in future technology, low-emission fuels and newbuilds to further strengthen its service offering and meet the ambitious environmental targets.

The Norwegian maritime player entered into a contract with CMHI for four fixed and eight optional multi-fuel and zero-carbon ready Aurora-class vessels in January 2022, and in April 2022, it exercised the option for the construction of additional four vessels, extending the newbuilding program to eight vessels.

The shipping company informed that the vessels will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol-ready notation, with the main engine provided by MAN and the bridge system supplied by Kongsberg.

Furthermore, the firm is expecting the delivery of two every six months starting from the second half of 2024.

“We are proud to partner with an ambitious Norwegian green ammonia supplier to transition towards a more sustainable future. This collaboration will not only reduce our environmental impact and carbon footprint. It will also set a new standard for the industry as a whole and assist our partners and customers in decarbonizing their supply chain,” said Höegh Autoliners’ CEO Andreas Enger.

“The fact that green ammonia is becoming a totally viable maritime fuel is a game-changer for our industry. We believe it will set the standard for others to follow. I thought this development would be achievable in 10 years’ time. But technology is moving faster than expected and the future is here.“

“We are proud to support Höegh Autoliners’ ambitious sustainability initiative. In the maritime energy transition, we are dependent on first movers such as Höegh and this partnership demonstrates the growing demand for green ammonia in deep-sea shipping,” stated CEO of North Ammonia Vidar Lundberg.

North Ammonia has selected the Eydehavn site at the Port of Arendal as the location for production, storage and export infrastructure. The target for the commencement of operations is in 2027.

The bunkering location for the green ammonia in the partnership with Höegh Autoliners is likely to take place in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam Antwerp area. The distribution of the green ammonia to bunkering locations in Europe may be provided by Grieg’s future ammonia bunkering vessels.