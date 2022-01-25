Høglund systems for ESL Shipping’s electric hybrid coaster fleet

January 25, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian integrated automation and energy specialist Høglund has been selected to supply hybrid and automation systems to six hybrid bulk vessels, with potential for six more.

The 5,350 dwt vessels are being built for [email protected] Shipping, a Swedish carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region and a subsidiary of Finland-based shipping company ESL Shipping.

The 1A ice class bulk vessels are expected to reduce GHG emissions, including CO2, per cargo unit transported by almost 50% compared to [email protected] Shipping existing ships, making the vessels the most efficient in the world in their class.

The vessels will use batteries, shore-side electricity solutions and electric hybrid solutions to enable completely emission-free and noise-free port calls, being able to arrive and leave port with electric power alone.

Høglund will supply automation and hybrid systems for these vessels. Its integrated automation systems (IAS) will link alarm monitoring, control and power management systems, giving crew and shoreside teams reliability and control over the vessel’s systems. The IAS will integrate with Høglund’s cloud-based ship performance monitor (SPM), using data from the automation systems to monitor performance in real time.

Høglund’s hybrid systems include a 1000kWh battery for each vessel.

“We are excited to be working on another hybrid project, which demonstrates how quickly the industry is embracing this technology. Our systems will not just be helping to drastically reduce emissions but will also give crew and shoreside teams far better insight into their vessel performance,” Børge Nogva, Høglund CEO, commented.

“Through this collaboration we’re excited to debut a new generation of bulk vessels and set a new standard for energy efficiency,” Janne Eklöf, [email protected] Shipping Technical Director, said.

The new vessels will be built at Chowgule and Company Private Limited shipyard in India and will be delivered starting from the third quarter of 2023.

In November 2021, Høglund was also selected to provide integrated hybrid, automation, and digital solutions to two asphalt carriers to be built at Wuhu Shipyard in China.