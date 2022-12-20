Holland Shipyards bags deal for wind-ready MPP coaster trio

December 20, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Holland Shipyards Group has won a contract for the construction of three multi-purpose coasters of 3,800 dwt from Hartel Shipping & Chartering.

The new vessels, designed by Conoship, measure 89,42 m by 13,20 m and will have a cargo hold capacity of 5.530 m³ and a tween deck to allow for increased project cargo capacity.

In response to an increased focus on sustainability, Hartel Shipping has opted for a diesel-electric drivetrain, allowing for the vessels to run on sustainable fuels now and later on in the future. The newbuilds are propelled by two 374 bkW electro motors and have a total installed power of 749 kW.

The frequency-controlled, diesel-electric power train regulates the speed of the propeller paving way for fuel savings of up to 35% and significantly lower emissions, the shipbuilder said.

Further energy savings ranging between 8-12 % are set to be realized by fitting a VentiFoil system on the first vessel.

“With these new vessels Hartel Shipping will position its fleet on the forefront of sustainability in the short-sea market. For Holland Shipyards Group, this order marks a return to the short-sea market, as well as an expansion of its sustainable efforts in other market segments than ferries, inland ships and workboats,” the shipbuilding company aid.

Another order has been reported earlier today involving the specific design. Dutch shipping company De Bock Maritiem has also tapped Holland Shipyards to build two vessels from the series.